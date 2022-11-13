MFS Intermediate High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0139 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIF opened at $1.80 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund ( NYSE:CIF Get Rating ) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

