Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Lowered by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Micron Technology Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

Shares of MU stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

