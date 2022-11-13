Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Position Boosted by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $160.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.92.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.