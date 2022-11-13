Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $680.11

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 680.11 ($7.83) and traded as high as GBX 720 ($8.29). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 714 ($8.22), with a volume of 65,458 shares trading hands.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 680.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 712.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £468.69 million and a PE ratio of 540.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get Mid Wynd International Investment Trust alerts:

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.