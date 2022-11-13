Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEXGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Middlesex Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MSEX opened at $88.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average of $87.15. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 32,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,080,000 after buying an additional 251,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSEX. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

