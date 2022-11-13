Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Middlesex Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.
Middlesex Water Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of MSEX opened at $88.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average of $87.15. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSEX. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
