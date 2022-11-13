MiL.k Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.31 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. MiL.k has a total market cap of $56.31 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

