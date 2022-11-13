Mina (MINA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.04 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Mina has traded down 24% against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $394.32 million and approximately $21.04 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00003250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.89 or 0.00582878 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,994.99 or 0.30362654 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 740,247,691 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 739,371,337.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.55985972 USD and is up 4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $15,880,338.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.