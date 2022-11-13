Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NERV. StockNews.com lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered Minerva Neurosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ NERV opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Minerva Neurosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

