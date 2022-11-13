Minto Apartment Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Minto Apartment Price Performance

Minto Apartment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

