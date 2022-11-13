Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,970 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Newmont worth $55,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Newmont to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.72.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.