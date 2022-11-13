Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 27,436 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $43,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $767,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total transaction of $3,089,882.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,951,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,475 shares of company stock valued at $40,112,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $249.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

