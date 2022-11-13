Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 7,461 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Life Storage worth $41,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Life Storage by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE LSI opened at $106.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

