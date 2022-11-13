Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $36.72 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $36,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $224.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.