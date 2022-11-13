Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $49.27 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $49,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 98,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,788,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD opened at $104.57 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.86.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.