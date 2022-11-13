Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $53.92 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.23% of CoStar Group worth $53,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

