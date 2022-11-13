Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $46,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $1,035,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $297,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,961,000 shares of company stock worth $109,645,500 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.05. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

