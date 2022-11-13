Mizuho Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $119.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $136.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.23.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.80. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $180.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

