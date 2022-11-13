Mizuho Cuts Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target to $28.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $41.46.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at $227,910,445. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 19,210 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $624,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,520 shares of company stock worth $3,154,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 143.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

