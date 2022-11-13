Mizuho Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $220.00.

AVB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.45.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE AVB opened at $167.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.03 and its 200 day moving average is $196.51.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after buying an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,360,000 after buying an additional 779,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,949,000 after buying an additional 618,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after buying an additional 390,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

