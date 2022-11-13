Mizuho Lowers Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $31.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PECO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of PECO opened at $31.51 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
