Mizuho Lowers Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $31.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PECO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PECO opened at $31.51 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,888,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,175,000 after purchasing an additional 296,336 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,874,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,255,000 after buying an additional 691,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.