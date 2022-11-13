MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 14.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 19,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 28.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.18.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

