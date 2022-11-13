Model N (NYSE:MODN) PT Raised to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MODN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.83.

NYSE:MODN opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,236.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,236.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $687,180 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 761.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

