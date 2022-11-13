Monero (XMR) Market Cap Achieves $2.37 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and $59.86 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $130.34 or 0.00772350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,875.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00355806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00123004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00608861 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00238813 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00237269 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,199,935 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

