Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.89.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $393.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.90. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at $88,091,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at $88,091,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $13,162,448. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.