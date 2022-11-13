Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 469.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $228.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.51.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.07%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

