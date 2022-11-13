Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.86.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

