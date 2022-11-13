Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $207,000 Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Synovus Financial stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

