Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $234,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,017,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,333,000 after buying an additional 617,677 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,868,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,065,000 after buying an additional 159,644 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 166,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHB opened at $62.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $86.61.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.