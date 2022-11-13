Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $408,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 322.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

