Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 9.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,918,000 after acquiring an additional 205,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,411,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,386,000 after acquiring an additional 66,617 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 73.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,804,000 after acquiring an additional 469,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 91.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after acquiring an additional 330,359 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

Middleby Trading Up 3.0 %

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.34. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.53.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.