Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 30.1% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 30.8% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 30.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 256,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,892 shares of company stock worth $99,269,627. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average is $112.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

