Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.76, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

