Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,003 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $117.50 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $147.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 91.71%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

