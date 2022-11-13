Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,445 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 107,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,009,510,000 after purchasing an additional 156,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $204,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $626.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,478 shares of company stock worth $15,928,671. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $714.50.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

