Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Reduced by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,254,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,227,000 after buying an additional 174,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $310.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.55.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

