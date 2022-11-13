Morgan Stanley Boosts PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $14.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

PCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Down 0.3 %

PCG stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,513,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after buying an additional 379,827 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PG&E by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PG&E by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,449,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,007,000 after buying an additional 789,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.