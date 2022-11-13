Morgan Stanley Cuts Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target to $11.00

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Seer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Seer Price Performance
NASDAQ SEER opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Seer has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67.
Seer Company Profile
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.
