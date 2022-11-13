Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,414. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

