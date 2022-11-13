Morgan Stanley Increases Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $54.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Down 0.7 %

Edison International stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

About Edison International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.5% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Edison International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.