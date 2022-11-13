Morgan Stanley Increases LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $8.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LZ. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 10.4 %

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.44 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $144,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,599.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 19.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

