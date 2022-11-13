Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.17-$10.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.93 billion-$8.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $249.53 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.40 and its 200-day moving average is $228.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,581,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,581,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,475 shares of company stock worth $40,112,784. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

