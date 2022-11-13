MSA Safety Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, December 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
MSA Safety has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. MSA Safety has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.
MSA Safety Stock Performance
Shares of MSA opened at $138.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.66. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $156.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About MSA Safety
MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.
