MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,152 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 2.0% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.69. 17,923,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,039,514. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

