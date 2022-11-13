MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires 92 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 147,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,525,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.17. 3,746,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,601. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

