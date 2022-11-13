MTM Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ICE traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,134. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.86.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.