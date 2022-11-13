MTM Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.43. 9,433,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,276,516. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

