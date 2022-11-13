MTM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,159,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

