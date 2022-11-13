MTM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.3% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 191,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 87,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erickson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,571,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,957. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

