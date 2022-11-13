MTM Investment Management LLC Has $624,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.33 on Friday, hitting $228.39. 2,988,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

