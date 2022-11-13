MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Stem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Stem by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,436,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 58,760 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stem by 21.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stem by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Stem by 76.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 168,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 73,014 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $455,269.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $385,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,979 shares of company stock worth $8,136,938 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

NYSE:STEM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. 2,322,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.09. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

